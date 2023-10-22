Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 30,435 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,270,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,440. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.