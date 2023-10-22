Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $600.35. 1,301,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,185. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $354.97 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

