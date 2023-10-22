Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,869. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

