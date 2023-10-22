Hosking Partners LLP Sells 35,784 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,784 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.