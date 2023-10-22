Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $100,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

