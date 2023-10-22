Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires 76,410 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2,536.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $86.55 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

