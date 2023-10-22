Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.