Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,506 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,612,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.