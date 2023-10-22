Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,980 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

View Our Latest Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.