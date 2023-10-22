Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys 167,261 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3,301.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $69,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $409.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $303.58 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

