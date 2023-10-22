Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $4.77 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $452.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

