Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

