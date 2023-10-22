Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.