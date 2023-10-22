Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $48.37 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

