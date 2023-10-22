Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $4.49 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

