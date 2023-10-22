Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes Position in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of John Marshall Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Marshall Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JMSB stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.54. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.69%.

In other news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 2,500 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,801.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

