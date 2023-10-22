Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSSY stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

