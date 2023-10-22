Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $593.10.

NYSE HUM opened at $521.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Humana by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

