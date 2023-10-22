IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.63.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM Financial stock opened at C$31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.58 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.80.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$765.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.8118343 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Further Reading

