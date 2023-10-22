IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

IMAX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.16 million, a PE ratio of 225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

