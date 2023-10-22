Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is Deep Track Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Deep Track Capital LP lowered its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011,387 shares during the period. Immunovant accounts for 4.8% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned 4.15% of Immunovant worth $102,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,025. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.62. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,415. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

