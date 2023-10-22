Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,028 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Infosys were worth $75,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 198,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 206,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

INFY opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

