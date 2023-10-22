InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.59. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 41,398 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.23 million, a P/E ratio of 315.33 and a beta of 1.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

In related news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $211,664.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,356 shares of company stock valued at $864,215. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 618,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 634,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

