Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,296 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

