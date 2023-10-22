International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

