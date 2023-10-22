Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is Deep Track Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Deep Track Capital LP lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,748 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 4.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 1.61% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $98,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 708,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,775. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.12. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

