Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $506.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.