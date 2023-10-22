Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,133 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

