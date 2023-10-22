Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICLO opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.06% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

