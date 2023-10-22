Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.