Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Position Lifted by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,935 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 715,921 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.