Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 116,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 738,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5,374.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 298,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 2,218,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,465. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

