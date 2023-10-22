Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $179,234,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. 2,218,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

