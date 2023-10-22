Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.50% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 220,980 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 236,042 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $24.51 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

