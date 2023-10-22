Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14), reports. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISBA remained flat at $20.50 on Friday. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $26.00.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

