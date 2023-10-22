iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,847. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

