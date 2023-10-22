iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

