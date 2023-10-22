iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is One Day In July LLC’s 9th Largest Position

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEI stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

