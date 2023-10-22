iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $428,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 12,587,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

