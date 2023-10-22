iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $140,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,703,557 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

