iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.