iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

