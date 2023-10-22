iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $423.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.23 and a 200 day moving average of $434.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

