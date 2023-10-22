iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVV traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

