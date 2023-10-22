iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EFA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.57. 28,251,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.