iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 758,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.