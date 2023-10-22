iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Covenant Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 10.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $29,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 4,935,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

