iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

