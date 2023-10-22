iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.50. The company had a trading volume of 881,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.25. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.