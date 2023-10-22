iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Boosted by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.39. 2,373,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.58 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.